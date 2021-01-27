Thika Sports Club to launch NCBA Golf Series that received Sh22mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Thika Sports Club will have the privilege of hosting the opening round of the all-new NCBA Golf Series on January 30th.
The 20-leg all -year-round amateur series will traverse several golf clubs across the country culminating with the Grand Finale at Karen Country Club on 3rd December 2021.
As part of the Bank’s noble initiative of supporting young budding talent, the main series will run alongside the NCBA Junior Golf Series.
The junior tournament will cater for the budding golf talent in Kenya for children aged between 6 and 18 years and will include 2-day golf clinics intended to shore up the junior competition.
The junior series will feature two events at Karen Country Club on 23rd – 24th August and Muthaiga Golf Club on 9th -10th December 2021.
Speaking during the official launch of the NCBA 2021 Golf Series at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora noted that NCBA is keen on partnerships and sponsorships that drive transformation, with sports being a key area of focus for the company.
“Sports sponsorship remains an important area for us because of its role in transforming the lives of Kenyans. Our goal is to facilitate the growth of golf locally and in the process make Kenya an international golf destination. In addition, as a business, we believe sports sponsorships is a key avenue towards reaching out to our stakeholders across the country. We are therefore, proud of our golf sponsorship novelty over the years as an avenue of networking with our current and potential customers.” said Gachora.
He added: “Previously, we had golf events that served as customer appreciation events, where we would host our customers exclusively. As NCBA, we are now a much bigger entity, with a bigger number of golfing customers and therefore we had to re-think our approach to ensure we reach out to everyone across the country.
It is for this reason we are introducing an all -year-round amateur competition across various golf clubs, dubbed the NCBA Golf Series.”
Gachora further, reaffirmed his commitment that the NCBA Golf Series is a tourney that NCBA will hold dear, not only because of the brand association but also the role that it will play in nurturing the golf talent in Kenya.
The following is the schedule of the NCBA 2021 Golf Series:
|NCBA 2021 GOLF SERIES CALENDAR
|Dates
|Club
|Category
|1
|30th Jan 2021
|Thika Golf Club
|Series Tournament
|2
|13th Feb 2021
|Vetlab Golf Club
|Series Tournament
|3
|5th March 2021
|Kitale Golf Club
|Club Nite Tournament
|4
|6th March 2021
|Eldoret Golf Club
|Series Tournament
|5
|27th March 2021
|Limuru Golf Club
|Series Tournament
|6
|10th April 2021
|Royal Golf Club
|Series Tournament
|7
|8th May 2021
|Karen Country Club
|Series Tournament
|8
|21st May 2021
|Great Rift Valley Golf Resort
|Club Nite Tournament
|9
|22nd May 2021
|Nakuru Golf Club
|Series Tournament
|10
|12th June 2021
|Sigona Golf Club
|Series Tournament
|11
|25th June 2021
|Mombasa Golf Club
|Club Nite Tournament
|12
|26th June 2021
|Nyali Golf Club
|Series Tournament
|13
|17th July 2021
|Nanyuki Golf Club
|Series Tournament
|14
|7th August 2021
|Kiambu Golf Club
|Series Tournament
|15
|23rd – 24th August 2021
|Karen Country Club
|NCBA Junior Golf clinics and tournaments
|16
|28th August 2021
|Machakos Golf Club
|Series Tournament
|17
|18th September 2021
|Windsor Golf Club
|Series Tournament
|18
|9th October 2021
|Diani Leisure Lodge
|Series Tournament
|19
|6th November 2021
|Muthaiga Golf Club
|Series Tournament
|20
|18th November 2021
|Ruiru Golf Club
|Club Nite Tournament
|21
|3rd December 2021 **Grand Finale**
|Karen Country Club
|Series Tournament
|22
|9th- 10th December 2021
|Muthaiga Golf Club
|NCBA Junior Golf clinics and tournaments