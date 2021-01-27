Thika Sports Club to launch NCBA Golf Series that received Sh22mn

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Thika Sports Club will have the privilege of hosting the opening round of the all-new NCBA Golf Series on January 30th.

The 20-leg all -year-round amateur series will traverse several golf clubs across the country culminating with the Grand Finale at Karen Country Club on 3rd December 2021.

As part of the Bank’s noble initiative of supporting young budding talent, the main series will run alongside the NCBA Junior Golf Series.

The junior tournament will cater for the budding golf talent in Kenya for children aged between 6 and 18 years and will include 2-day golf clinics intended to shore up the junior competition.

The junior series will feature two events at Karen Country Club on 23rd – 24th August and Muthaiga Golf Club on 9th -10th December 2021.

Speaking during the official launch of the NCBA 2021 Golf Series at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora noted that NCBA is keen on partnerships and sponsorships that drive transformation, with sports being a key area of focus for the company.

“Sports sponsorship remains an important area for us because of its role in transforming the lives of Kenyans. Our goal is to facilitate the growth of golf locally and in the process make Kenya an international golf destination. In addition, as a business, we believe sports sponsorships is a key avenue towards reaching out to our stakeholders across the country. We are therefore, proud of our golf sponsorship novelty over the years as an avenue of networking with our current and potential customers.” said Gachora.

He added: “Previously, we had golf events that served as customer appreciation events, where we would host our customers exclusively. As NCBA, we are now a much bigger entity, with a bigger number of golfing customers and therefore we had to re-think our approach to ensure we reach out to everyone across the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It is for this reason we are introducing an all -year-round amateur competition across various golf clubs, dubbed the NCBA Golf Series.”

Gachora further, reaffirmed his commitment that the NCBA Golf Series is a tourney that NCBA will hold dear, not only because of the brand association but also the role that it will play in nurturing the golf talent in Kenya.

The following is the schedule of the NCBA 2021 Golf Series: