Tetu youths earn a living from playing pool

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – A pool playing based company has formed youth hubs in a bid to ensure young generation gets employment through the game.

The company referred as “Base Tetu” has organised youths into groups and allocated them pool tables which they will use to generate income for themselves.

In addition, the youths will also get group insurance covers which will take care of members in cases of partial or total disability.

Speaking during the launch of Base Tetu hubs in Nyeri and Laikipia counties the company CEO Nick Mararo said that his company have taken the initiative to ensure that youths do not stay idle but generate their own money.

“We as a company have taken this imitative to ensure that thousands of youths in towns and countryside do not stay idle but earn their daily bread through this sport which has international acclaim,” said Mararo.

He says that each base will have a leader who will ensure that members do not engage in drug abuse while playing pool in the base.

“We are a responsible company which ensures that our youths live a responsible life our bases will not allow any form of drug abuse hence parents whose children join bases need not worry,” Mararo added.

Base leaders who talked to Capital Sport welcomed the imitative saying that they will be at least assured their daily bread in these hard times.

-By Josephat Kinyua-

