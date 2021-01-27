Indiza out to bag maximum points in Nyali Safari Tour leg

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Long-hitting golfer Dismas Indiza will be out to bag maximum points in the seventh leg of the 2020/21 Safari Tour Golf Series scheduled for this weekend at the Nyali Golf and Country Club.

Indiza is currently second on the log and he is upbeat his new practice routine will be a springboard for him as he aims to be crowned the overall winner ahead of the 2021 Magical Kenya Open slated for March 18-21 at the Karen Country Club.

“My practice plan is to traverse various golf courses across the country prior to any event as opposed to days I used to confine myself in one course for a long time thus repeating the same thing over and over again. The new practice routine and tactics will no doubt help me work a lot on hitting and putting,” revealed Indiza.

Indiza was speaking at Royal Nairobi Golf Club where he had gone to perfect his short game.

“In my new routine I’m putting a lot more because my short game has failed me numerously, the essence to also spend more time on the fairways and greens,” Indiza added.

This season’s Safari Tour has attracted several foreign players among them Zimbabwean Robinson Chinhoi who is placed third after two wins at Uganda Open in November and Royal in October.

The Tour is already gaining traction as a premier regional series and attracted members from several countries in Africa. Other foreigners include Malawian Paul Chidale, Ugandans Abbey Bagalana, Deo Akope and Philip Kasozi.

The 2020/21 Safari Tour is being used as a yardstick to pick regional players for the European Tour Magical Kenya Open 2021 slated for Karen Country Club in March.

The 2020 Kenya Open was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic prompting organisers Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) to start a new season with qualifying scores, where they are taking 10% of 2018-2019 scores, 20% of the 2019-2020 and 70% of 2020-2021 scores to count in the ranking points.

Safari Tour Standings after Great Rift

1 Greg Snow (Muthaiga) 264.1

2 Dismas Indiza (Mumias)243.3

3 Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe) 225.6

4 David Wakhu (Golf Park) 217.7

5 Simon Ngige (Thika) 210.8

6 Ooko Erick Obura (Golf Park) 189.0

7 Samuel Njoroge 170.2

8 John Wangai (Sigona) 166.9

9 Edwin Inana Asuza (Vet Lab) 147.0

10 Jastas Madoya (Great Rift) 143.3

11 Mathew Omondi (Vet Lab)118.2

12 Jacob Okello (Golf Park) 95.6