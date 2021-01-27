Federations receive kit for athletes from NOC-K

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has began an exercise to distribute training and competition kit to national federations.

As part of NOC-K’s mandate to support federations, all NOC-K affiliates will receive competition kit and where unavailable, general training kit will be issued for the athletes.

Athletics, Basketball, Boxing, Cycling, Golf, Handball, Hockey, Rugby, Swimming, Tennis, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Wrestling and Weightlifting are the federations to be issued competition kit in the first phase.

Archery, Baseball, Bowling, Fencing, Judo, Karate, Netball, Squash, Softball, Sports Shooting, Taekwondo, Triathlon & Canoe and Rowing will receive their training kit on Thursday.

Upon receipt of the kit, federations are required to immediately distribute the uniforms to athletes and return a signed issue form to NOC-K for accountability.

“Our athletes currently require every support they can get as they prepare for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and many other continental and global tournaments and championships,” NOC-K said.

“We have major events lined up between now and Paris 2024, including Birmingham 2022, African Youth Games 2022, African Games 2023 & Beach Games 2023. We want to enhance their readiness for these national assignments,” NOC-K Acting Secretary General Francis Mutuku said.

Part of the kit being distributed is the consignment handed over by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in September, that was confiscated after the Rio Olympics debacle. 57 cartons of various kit items including training and competition t-shirts, shorts, tracksuits and shoes for different teams were collected.

The systems have now been put in place in managing the acquisition and distribution of Team Kenya kit. The process of kit distribution has been documented at the secretariat and a system put in place to ensure the right people receive the kit at the appropriate time.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

National kit being an important aspect of representing Kenya, NOC-K wants to ensure athletes representing Team Kenya are proud to wear the national colors.

The Tokyo Olympics qualified training teams are among those being kitted as well as those who are still on the qualification pathway that ends in June 2021, that is, Athletics, Boxing, Canoe and Rowing, Weightlifting, Judo, Beach Volleyball, Wrestling, table tennis, Cycling, Shooting, Archery and Karate.