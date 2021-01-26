Kenyan international Mutamba moves from Bidco to join Libyan side Swehly

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Kenyan international Piston Mutamba has moved from newly promoted Football Kenya Federation (FKF) BetKing Premier League side Bidco United to join Libyan top tier side Asswehly SC on a season-long contract.

Mutamba signed his contract with the Misurata City based club on Tuesday and will start training with his new outfit immediately.

“I am very happy to be here in Libya and the club has received me very well. The players, coaches and management are all pleased to have me here and that has helped me settle down already,” Mutamba told Capital Sport after inking the deal.

Mutamba who has featured for both the Harambee Stars and the Under-23 team had seen his career take a nosedive after a move from Wazito to Sofapaka with the goals drying up and forcing a return to his former club.

But, he could not get back to his best and at the beginning of the season made a decision to join newly promoted Bidco where he was working to get his scoring boots on. Piston Mutamba ready to roll in Libya

The move to Libya comes as a surprise, but Mutamba hopes he can prove himself.

“This is a new challenge and I am ready for it. I know I am away from home and I need to work extra hard to prove that I merit to be here. Being a foreigner always requires you to go a step further and show you are better than the locals,”

“It is tough because this is a new league but I will work hard to ensure that I help the team and we get good results,” he adds.

Meanwhile, former Tusker FC forward Ismail ‘Manucho’ Dunga has joined Japanese top tier side Sagan Tosu from Albanian club FK Vllaznia.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 27-year old walks into the Japanese J1 League with expectations especially looking at how Michael Olunga set the bar high at Kashiwa Reysol.