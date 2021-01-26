Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte saw red for arguing with the referee over stoppage time.

Football

Inter coach Conte gets two-match ban for ref rant

Published

MILAN, Italy, Jan 26 Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte received a two-match ban and fined 20,000 euros (Sh2.6mn) on Tuesday for verbally threatening the referee after last weekend’s Serie A stalemate at Udinese.

The former Juventus and Chelsea manager saw red after 90 minutes in the goalless draw, believing referee Fabio Maresca had not added on enough stoppage time.

The Lega Serie A punished Conte for “disrespectful phrases towards the referee that continued off the pitch”.

“In the tunnel that leads to the changing rooms (Conte) confronted the referee in a threatening manner, screaming at him a seriously offensive expression,” Lega Serie A side in a statement.

Inter team technical manager Gabriele Oriali was also fined 5,000 euros, and given a one-match ban.

Inter missed the chance to move level on points with leaders AC Milan.

Conte will miss their next two league games against Benevento and Fiorentina.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved