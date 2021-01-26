Chelsea confirm Thomas Tuchel as new head coach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Chelsea FC have confirmed German Thomas Tuchel as the new head coach on an 18-month contract, replacing Frank Lampard who was sacked by the club’s board on Monday.

Tuchel will be the first German to manage Chelsea and arrives having guided PSG to four major honours and the Champions League final during his time in the French capital.

Prior to that, he spent seven seasons coaching in the Bundesliga, first with Mainz, where he led them into the Europa League, and then a successful period with Borussia Dortmund where he won the German Cup.

At Chelsea, he will be reunited with Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva who he coached during his spells in Dortmund and Paris respectively.

“I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff.”

“We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea. At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family – it feels amazing!” Tuchel told the club’s official Website.

Tuchel took his first training session on Tuesday evening and will be in the dugout for Wednesday’s Premier League game against Wolves.