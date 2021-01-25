Connect with us

Michael Olunga celebrates with his teammates after scoring his first goal for Al Duhail. PHOTO/Al Duhail/Twitter

Football

Olunga strikes hatrick to send Al Duhail through to Emir Cup quarters

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – Harambee Stars forward Michael Olunga finally got his scoring account open in Qatar in emphatic fashion, scoring a hatrick to send Al Duhail through to the Emir Cup quarter finals after a 6-0 victory over Al Ahli at the Grand Hamad Stadium in Doha on Monday night.

OIunga who joined Duhail from Japanese top tier side Kashiwa Reysol in a mega-money move scored in the sixth and 43rd minute, in between Brazilian Edmilson Junior’s goal in the first half.

He broke the deadlock after six minutes, sending the keeper the wrong way from the penalty spot after a foul inside the box before scoring the second two minutes to the breather, rising high at the edge of the six yard box, heading home a corner from Brazilian Edmilson.

  • Michael Olunga scores for AL Duhail from the penalty spot. PHOTO/Al Duhail/Twitter

The Kenyan international then sealed off his memorable day with the third that assured he would take the match day ball home, scoring Duhail’s fourth in the 69th minute, controlling the ball inside the box before a strong side foot beat the keeper.

The home side then put the game to bed with 12 minutes remaining, Luiz Martin Carlos Junior scoring the fifth. Edmilson then put the icing on the cake with his second of the night at the stroke of 90 minutes.

This is Olunga’s third game for Al Duhail having made his debut in a Qatar Super League tie against Xavi’s Al Sadd, just a few hours after being unveiled.

