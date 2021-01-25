Connect with us

Henry Ochieng being unveiled as a Watford FC player. PHOTO/Watford FC

English Premiership

Kenyan international Ochieng joins Watford FC

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – Kenyan Under-23 international Henry Ochieng has joined English Championship side Watford FC’s Under-23 side from Irish top tier side Cork City until the end of the season, the club announced on Monday evening.

Ochieng, who has been capped for Kenya’s Emerging Stars has previously spent time at West Ham and Leyton Orient’s academies, and also played for Orient’s senior team from November 2016.

The 22-year-old has since featured for Braintree Town, Welwyn Garden City, Wingate & Finchley and was most recently with Cork City in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

The youngster who has lived in England for most of his life made his debut for Kenya in the national U-23 team’s 5-0 thumping of Mauritius in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in November 2018.

He had also been shortlisted for Kenya’s senior team AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone, but didn’t report for duty as the game was cancelled.

