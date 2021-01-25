Frank Lampard sacked as Chelsea head coach, Tuchel favourite to take over

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 25 – Frank Lampard has been sacked as the Chelsea FC head coach, the club announced on Monday afternoon.

Lampard has struggled to get results with the London Club and was only a matter of time before Roman Abramovic’s hammer fell on him.

A club statement reads;

“This has been a very difficult decision, and not one that the owner and the Board have taken lightly.

We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as Head Coach of the Club. However, recent results and performances have not met the Club’s expectations, leaving the Club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement.

There can never be a good time to part ways with a club legend such as Frank, but after lengthy deliberation and consideration it was decided a change is needed now to give the Club time to improve performances and results this season.”

Meanwhile, German coach Thomas Tuchel is highly tipped to take over the job.