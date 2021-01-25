Despite improved performance, Kimanzi gives 30pc score to Wazito

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – Despite recording four consecutive wins, Wazito FC head coach Francis Kimanzi says he still wants more from the side, and gives them a 30pc score so far in the season.

Wins over Nairobi City Stars, AFC Leopards, Bidco United and Nzoia Sugar have seen Kimanzi’s side move to third in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) BetKing Premier League standings with 17 points, four behind leaders KCB.

“I can give them a 30pc score. We have a long way to go. It’s a long journey but they are learning quickly. However, it’s a fight for them to perfect it,” Kimanzi said as he gave an assessment of how much the side had grasped his philosophy. Wazito FC head coach Francis Kimanzi consults with his assistant John Kamau during their Kenyan Premier League match against Nzoia Sugar on January 22, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kimanzi took charge of Wazito a few days before the season began after Fred Ambani was shown the door alongside his backroom staff and despite a rough start, he has managed to stabilize the ship and get the team on track.

Looking back at the victory against Nzoia, Kimanzi was pleased with the result and the fact that his side fought from a goal down to win with two second half goals, one off a penalty and the second off a goalmouth melee.

“It was a tough one but what is important is that after 90 minutes, we were able to bag three points despite having moments of real struggle in the game. We seem to be developing mentally everyday because if you concede early and end up controlling the game, it means the team is learning, individual players are growing and the team is improving,” the tactician stated. Wazito FC midfielder Whyvonne Isuza battles for the ball against a Nzoia SUgar defender during their Kenyan Premier League match against Nzoia Sugar on January 22, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kimanzi believes that the four consecutive wins will be a necessary catalyst to push them further and put them among the contenders for the title at the end of the season.

“This builds confidence for the team and it is a good journey. We are learning and growing together with a new set of technical bench members, learning the players. It is not only the four wins that are important but also the fact that we can play two to three matches with the same set of players without injury or someone showing signs of being tired.” Wazito FC head coach Francis Kimanzi speaks from the touchline during their Kenyan Premier League match against Nzoia Sugar on January 22, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Wazito have struggled for results since their return to top flight football but Kimanzi’s arrival seems to have breathed a wave of fresh air, with the club’s billionaire owner and fans now dreaming of challenging the big boys.

They will look to win five consecutive top flight games for the first time ever when they take on Kakamega Homeboyz at the Kasarani Stadium on Friday.