KCB beat Stima to reclaim KPL top spot, AFC Leopards silence Sharks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Kenya Commercial Bank reclaimed top spot in the Football Kenya Federation BetKing Premier League with a 3-1 thrashing of Western Stima while AFC Leopards picked a second consecutive victory after beating Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 in Nairobi.

The bankers were temporarily dislodged from the top by Tusker FC who won 2-1 away to Zoo Kericho yesterday, but the victory in Nakuru took them back up with 21 points, one ahead of the brewers.

The bankers came into the fixture fresh from seeing their unbeaten run broken by Leopards, but responded with a victory. Simon Abuko got them going from the penalty spot in the 26th minute before Kennedy Onyango cancelled out the lead in the 52nd minute.

However, Henry Onyango and Victor Omondi scored later to seal the win.

In Nairobi, the on form Elvis Rupia continued his frame of scoring, hitting the opener as Leopards won. Jaffary Owiti scored the second goal at the death to seal the victory.