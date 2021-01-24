Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Robert Lewandowski (L) and Thomas Mueller (R) both scored for Bayern Munich on Sunday

Football

Bayern seven points clear after thrashing sorry Schalke

Published

BERLIN, Germany, Jan 24Bayern Munich opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga on Sunday with a 4-0 victory at bottom side Schalke 04 as Robert Lewandowski scored for the eighth straight league game.

Bayern extended their advantage over second-placed RB Leipzig, who suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at second-from-bottom Mainz on Saturday.

As the only top-three team to win this weekend, European champions Bayern are firmly on course for a ninth consecutive Bundesliga title.

Thomas Mueller claimed the first of his two goals with a header before Lewandowski netted from a tight angle midway through the second half for his 23rd goal in 17 league matches this season.

Bayern then scored twice in the final two minutes, with a second Mueller header before David Alaba smashed in a long-range shot in the 90th minute.

“We have had a few big points this week — even when we don’t overrun the opposition,” Mueller told Sky.

Bayern have taken a maximum nine points in eight days after a scrappy 1-0 win on Wednesday at Augsburg, who missed a late penalty, and a 2-1 home victory over Freiburg last Sunday.

Midfielder Joshua Kimmich weighed in with three assists in Gelsenkirchen.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer kept his 197th Bundesliga clean sheet to break Oliver Kahn’s league record.

“I hope Schalke stay in the league and manage to turn the tide,” said former Schalke player Neuer.

Schalke remain rooted to the bottom and 10 points from guaranteed safety.

– Flick not ‘completely satisfied’ –

However, Bayern coach Hansi Flick saw room for improvement.

“I wasn’t completely satisfied. Sure, we scored four goals, but I also saw that we can do one or two things better in possession,” said Flick.

“We sometimes play with too much risk, sometimes too slowly.

“Nevertheless, I’m satisfied with the nine points we got in one week.”

Bayern routed the Royal Blues 8-0 in Munich when the teams last met in September, but the hosts put up more of a fight having changed their head coach three times in four months.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Even with captain Sead Kolasinac and veteran striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar missing with leg injuries, they had chances as Suat Serdar and Mark Uth forced saves from Neuer.

Bayern broke the deadlock on 33 minutes when Kimmich was left with plenty of time to curl his cross straight into the path of Mueller.

Lewandowski celebrates his 23rd league goal of the season © POOL/AFP / Leon KUEGELER

Lewandowski once again proved why he was voted FIFA’s best male player of 2020.

Kimmich lofted a pass over the Schalke defence, which Lewandowski controlled superbly, before beating two defenders and firing home from a tight angle nine minutes after the break.

Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Faehrmann had kept the score respectable with a string of saves until the dam burst with two goals in the final minutes.

A Kimmich free-kick presented Mueller with a second headed goal in the 88th minute, before Alaba’s speculative shot from distance evaded Faehrmann’s grasp.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved