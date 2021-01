NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – Champions Gor Mahia fell 0-1 at home against Vihiga United while Tusker FC climbed at the top of the table after a 2-1 victory over Zoo FC in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match played on Saturday.

In other results, Sofapaka edged out Nairobi City Stars 1-0 while Posta Rangers, a team that has picked the most draws shared a goalless draw with Ulinzi Stars.

-More to follow-