Mathare United’s Daniel Otieno against Collins Agade of Bandari FC. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Football

Mathare, Bandari fire blanks as Wazito see off Nzoia to go third  

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – Mathare United missed a chance to come out of the relegation zone after playing to a goalless draw with visitors Bandari FC in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League played on Friday at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

Mathare, who have only won one match out of the four they have played so far, have another four matches in hand.

The Slum Boys remain 17th on the log with four points while Bandari FC moved up to fifth in the standings on 13 points.

  • Photo/WAZITO FC TWITTER

In the other fixture, hosted at the Kasarani Annex, Wazito FC dislodged Kariobangi Sharks to third place after seeing off Nzoia Sugar 2-1.

The victory saw the Francis Kimanzi side go level on points with second placed team Tusker FC who have a superior goal difference.

Nzoia headed to the break leading 1-0 courtesy of Eric Otieno’s goal but in the last half, it belonged to Wazito FC, who notched their goals through veteran Kevin Kimani who scored on the 56th minute before another seasoned player Whyvonne Isuza sealed the win on the 71st minutes.

