Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Rare Messi red earns Argentine star two-match ban

Football

Barcelona appeal against Messi two-game ban rejected

Published

MADRID, Spain, Jan 22 – Barcelona’s appeal against Lionel Messi’s two-match ban following his sending-off in the Spanish Super Cup final was rejected on Friday, sources from the Spanish Football Federation told AFP.

It means the Argentine will not be able to play for Barcelona in Sunday’s game away at Elche in La Liga.

Messi served the first match of his suspension as the Catalans won 2-0 in extra time away to near neighbours Cornella, of Spain’s third-tier Segunda B division, on Thursday in the Copa del Rey.

He was sent off late in extra time in Sunday’s Super Cup final in Seville against Athletic Bilbao, which Barcelona lost 3-2.

Messi saw the first red card of his Barcelona career, on his 753rd appearance, for lashing out at Athletic’s Asier Villalibre.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved