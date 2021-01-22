Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Australian international goalkeeper Mat Ryan has moved to the first club he ever loved Arsenal on loan from Brighton © AFP WILLIAM WEST

English Premiership

Aussie goalkeeper Ryan moves on loan to ‘first love’ Arsenal

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 22 – Australian international goalkeeper Mat Ryan has moved on loan to Arsenal for the rest of the season from Premier League rivals Brighton after losing his number one spot.

The 28-year-old said he was overjoyed at joining the “first club I ever loved.”

Ryan was Brighton’s first choice for almost three and a half seasons, before being overtaken by Rob Sanchez in mid-December.

“Signing for the club you grew up supporting as a kid @Arsenal,” Ryan tweeted with a tick icon.

“Buzzing to be beginning this new chapter and will give everything I’ve got to contribute to the first club I ever loved.”

Brighton head coach Graham Potter praised Ryan, who kept 28 clean sheets in 121 Premier League appearances, but said he understood the reason for his desire to move.

“Mat has been a great servant to the club in the Premier League, and he has played no small part for the club at this level,” said Potter in a club statement.

“We have incredible talent and competition at this club for just one position, and understandably, as Australia’s number one, Mat wants the chance of more regular opportunities.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Mat is a pleasure to work with, a consummate professional and someone who works incredibly hard at his game. We wish him well at Arsenal and will be watching his progress there.”

The 58-times capped Ryan will back up German Bernd Leno at the Gunners but should get some game time with them still involved in the Europa League and the FA Cup.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved