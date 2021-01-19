Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Head over heels: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored just his fourth Premier League goal of the season for Arsenal © POOL/AFP Catherine Ivill

English Premiership

Aubameyang grabs double as Arsenal pile more misery on Newcastle

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 19 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to scoring form with a double as Arsenal’s rise up the Premier League table continued with a comfortable 3-0 win over Newcastle on Monday.

The Gunners were facing an unlikely battle for survival less than a month ago, but 13 points from a possible 15 have lifted Mikel Arteta’s men into 10th and within seven points of the top four.

Despite Aubameyang doubling his tally of league goals from open play this season, it was again Arsenal’s dynamic young duo of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka who caught the eye as the later slotted home the hosts’ second goal in between the captain’s brace.

Newcastle do remain firmly in a relegation fight after a ninth consecutive game without a win despite Steve Bruce making eight changes.

Bruce said “the gloves were off” after a scathing analysis of his side’s display in becoming the only team to lose to Sheffield United in the Premier League this season last week.

However, there was no change from the Magpies, who showed little ambition in failing to force Bernd Leno into a single save of note.

Newcastle still enjoy a seven-point cushion above the relegation zone, but those behind them are in better form with still over half the season to play.

Aubameyang’s struggles in front of goal have played a major part in Arsenal’s difficult start to Arteta’s first full season in charge.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Another night to forget seemed in store for the Gabon international when he hit the post with the goal gaping after Karl Darlow had diverted Saka’s low effort into his path at the back post midway through the first-half.

Arsenal’s momentum stalled slightly in their last outing as Crystal Palace held out for a 0-0 draw at the Emirates.

But there was no doubt over the outcome once Aubameyang broke the deadlock after Newcastle were caught short from their own corner.

Thomas Partey got his first assist since arriving from Atletico Madrid in October as he set Aubameyang free in behind the Newcastle defence, and despite being forced onto his weaker left foot, he fired high beyond Darlow to open the floodgates.

The emergence of Smith Rowe has helped turned Arsenal’s fortunes around in recent weeks since Arteta began to put his faith in the 20-year-old ahead of expensive recruits Willian and Nicolas Pepe.

Smith Rowe’s inviting cut-back was swept home from just inside the area by Saka for his third goal in five league games.

Aubameyang then had an even easier task to slot home just his fifth league goal of the season into an empty net after Cedric Soares just managed to keep the ball in play with a low cross.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved