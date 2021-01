2021 Kenya Cup season confirmed to kick-off February

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Following clearance from the Ministry of Sport, Culture and Heritage, the 2021 Kenya Cup season will kick-off February 27 to run for 11 match days, Kenya Rugby Union announced.

As the norm, the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals slated to be played May 22 with the finals scheduled for May 29.

The season will first be preceded by the Kenya Cup qualifiers involving the top six teams from the 2019/20 KRU Championship. These qualifiers will be played February 6 and 13 respectively.

This will then pave way for a league curtain raiser pitting the current holders of the Kenya Cup against the current Enterprise Cup champions. This encounter will be played on Saturday 20 February.

All fixtures will be played in adherence to existing COVID-19 protocols with no spectators in attendance.

Last season, Kenya Rugby Union cancelled then league over the coronavirus pandemic, with Kabras Sugar on the helm.

-Full Kenya Cup 2021 Fixtures-

6 February

Kenya Cup Qualifier

Q1 Mean Machine v Egerton Wasps

Q2 USIU Martials v Northern Suburbs

13 February

Strathmore Leos v Winner Q1

MMUST v Winner Q2

20 February

League Curtain Raiser

KCB v Kabras Sugar

27 February

Kabras Sugar v Promoted Team B

KCB v Promoted Team A

Homeboyz v Nondescript

Impala Saracens v Kenya Harlequin

Mwamba v Blak Blad

Menengai Oilers v Nakuru

6 March

Menengai Oilers v Promoted Team B

Nakuru v Mwamba

Blak Blad v Impala Saracens

Kenya Harlequin v Homeboyz

Nondescript v KCB

Promoted Team A v Kabras Sugar

13 March

Promoted Team B v Promoted Team A

Kabras Sugar v Nondescript

KCB v Kenya Harlequin

Homeboyz v Blak Blad

Impala Saracens v Nakuru

Mwamba v Menengai Oilers

20 March

Mwamba v Promoted Team B

Menengai Oilers v Impala Saracens

Nakuru v Homeboyz

Blak Blad v KCB

Kenya Harlequin v Kabras Sugar

Nondescript v Promoted Team A

27 March

Promoted Team B v Nondescript

Promoted Team A v Kenya Harlequin

Kabras Sugar v Blak Blad

KCB v Nakuru

Homeboyz v Menengai Oilers

Impala Saracens v Mwamba

3 April

Impala Saracens v Promoted Team B

Mwamba v Homeboyz

Menengai Oilers v KCB

Nakuru v Kabras Sugar

Blak Blad v Promoted Team A

Kenya Harlequin v Nondescript

10 April

Promoted Team A v Kenya Harlequin

Nondescript v Blak Blad

Promoted Team A v Nakuru

Kabras Sugar v Menengai Oilers

KCB v Mwamba

Homeboyz v Impala Saracens

17 April

Homeboyz v Promoted Team B

Impala Saracens v KCB

Mwamba v Kabras Sugar

Menengai Oilers v Promoted Team A

Nakuru v Nondescript

Blak Blad v Kenya Harlequin

24 April

Promoted Team B v Blak Blad

Kenya Harlequin v Nakuru

Nondescript v Menengai Oilers

Promoted Team A v Mwamba

Kabras Sugar v Impala Saracens

KCB v Homeboyz

1 May

KCB v Promoted Team B

Homeboyz v Kabras Sugar

Impala Saracens v Promoted Team A

Mwamba v Nondescript

Menengai Oilers v Kenya Harlequin

Nakuru v Blak Blad

8 May

Promoted Team B v Nakuru

Blak Blad v Menengai Oilers

Kenya Harlequin v Mwamba

Nondescript v Impala Saracens

Promoted Team A v Homeboyz

Kabras Sugar v KCB

22 May

Semi Finals

Rank 1 v Rank 4

Rank 2 v Rank 3

29 May

Kenya Cup Final