Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sixteen Premier League players and staff have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing © POOL/AFP/File CARL RECINE

English Premiership

Premier League virus cases drop to 16 as pressure eases

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 18 – The Premier League revealed on Monday that just 16 players and staff had tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing — a significant drop from recent weeks.

Britain is in a fresh lockdown as authorities battle a highly infectious strain of Covid-19 but fears of another shutdown for the English top-flight have eased.

Aston Villa’s clash with Everton was the only postponed fixture over the weekend due to an outbreak that closed Villa’s training ground.

The Villa first team are due to return to action on Wednesday, away to Manchester City.

“The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 11 January and Sunday 17 January, across two rounds of testing, 3,115 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, there were 16 new positive tests,” the league said in a statement.

A record 40 positive cases were reported two weeks ago, a figure that dropped to 36 last week.

Pressure has been applied to Premier League stars to rein in exuberant goal celebrations.

Hands, face, space: James Maddison kept his teammates at a distance after scoring against Southampton © POOL/AFP / Tim Keeton

Leicester’s James Maddison showed the restraint bosses asked for as he mimicked hand shakes and high-fives from a distance after smashing the Foxes into the lead against Southampton.

“If little things like that are what’s required to keep football going, that’s what we all want,” said Maddison.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Footballers get a lot of stick and it’s nice to try to turn a serious message into a lighter note because I think the whole country wants football to continue.”

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers revealed he had asked his players to “get creative” and invent new ways to celebrate without congregating.

However, some others failed to follow the warnings. Manchester City’s players gathered together after their goals, while Brighton’s long-awaited win at Leeds was met with wild celebrations from Graham Potter’s men on full-time.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved