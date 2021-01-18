Connect with us

Mozzart Bet introduces Ksh 200 million jackpot, biggest in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – New Year, New things! So they say. This is the year 2021 and Mozzart Bet too has not been left in the past. From Monday 18th January, www.mozzartbet.co.ke has introduced a brand new Mega Millions Jackpot for Jackpot enthusiasts.

From a stake of only 50 Bob, punters can now win up to Ksh 200 million on the Mozzart Super Grand Jackpot competition, which consists of predicting the final results of 20 football matches selected in advance by Mozzart Bet. In the event of more than one winner, the Ksh 200 Million possible win amount of the Mozzart Super Grand Jackpot will be shared equally between the winners.

The Mozzart Super Grand Jackpot has huge bonuses too. Players who correctly predict 0, 17, 18, & 19 matches will be entitled to a cash prize bonus which is also shared equally between the number of winners.

Here are some of the other terms and conditions Mozzart Bet has issued for the all new Mozzart Super Grand Jackpot.

In case of postponement, interruption, abandonment or suspension of one, two or three games on the ticket, the odds of 1.00 will be calculated for those games.

Where four or more games are cancelled or postponed the company may at its discretion cancel the jackpot and refund the stake.

In the event of announcement of odd 1 for one or more matches, for any reason, shall be divided/shared equally between the number of winners:

  • The winning for 19 correct predictions and one match postponed amounts to Ksh 60 million.
  • The winning for 18 correct predictions and two matches postponed amounts to Ksh 20 million.
  • The winning for 17 correct predictions and three matches postponed amounts to Ksh 5 million.

In the event of at least one match missed and announcement of odds 1 for one or more matches for any reason, those matches shall not be counted on ticket as won.

In the case of suspension or postponed of any of the matches in the group, terms and conditions approved by Betting Control and Licensing Board shall apply.

-Where to place-

Bets can be placed via SMS number 29990, via the Mozzart App or via their website www.mozzartbet.co.ke

Mozzart Super Grand Jackpot, PLACE NOW!

1 Comment

