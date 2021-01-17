Leaders KCB suffer first defeat of the season at the claws of a Leopard

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – Free-scoring Elvis Rupia grabbed a brace to inspire AFC Leopards edge out leaders KCB 2-1 in a pulsating Betking Premier League match played at the Kasarani Annex on Sunday.

The win saw Ingwe move to fifth on the log with 12 points, six behind the Bankers who succumbed to the first defeat of the season, though they have a game in hand.

In other results, Wazito FC were 2-1 winners over Bidco United to move up to fourth while Posta Rangers beat 10-man Vihiga United 1-0 to pick the first win of the season.

At the Kasarani Annex, AFC Leopards, who were looking to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Wazito in their last match, had to come from a goal down after Samuel Mwangi sent KCB ahead in the 26th minute.

However, Rupia, who is in super form this season, restored parity at the half hour mark to see both sides go to the break sharing a 1-1 draw.

Rupia, fondly known as ‘Machapo’ sealed the win in the second half, scoring in the 58th minute in a win that crashed KCB’s hopes of finishing the season unbeaten.