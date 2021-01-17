Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Photo/AFC LEOPARDS TWITTER

Football

Leaders KCB suffer first defeat of the season at the claws of a Leopard

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – Free-scoring Elvis Rupia grabbed a brace to inspire AFC Leopards edge out leaders KCB 2-1 in a pulsating Betking Premier League match played at the Kasarani Annex on Sunday.

The win saw Ingwe move to fifth on the log with 12 points, six behind the Bankers who succumbed to the first defeat of the season, though they have a game in hand.

In other results, Wazito FC were 2-1 winners over Bidco United to move up to fourth while Posta Rangers beat 10-man Vihiga United 1-0 to pick the first win of the season.

At the Kasarani Annex, AFC Leopards, who were looking to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Wazito in their last match, had to come from a goal down after Samuel Mwangi sent KCB ahead in the 26th minute.

However, Rupia, who is in super form this season, restored parity at the half hour mark to see both sides go to the break sharing a 1-1 draw.

Rupia, fondly known as ‘Machapo’ sealed the win in the second half, scoring in the 58th minute in a win that crashed KCB’s hopes of finishing the season unbeaten.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved