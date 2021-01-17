boost for Jasmeet as he lands Jaguar Petroleum ahead of 2021 KNRC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – Multiple Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) category champion Jasmeet Chana “Iceman” has every reason to smile.

The former KNRC 2WD, Division One, Division Two, Division Three, S class Champion and 2019 Group N Champion will now pilot his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X in the new Jaguar Petroleum Company livery. The deal will cover the 2021 KNRC season with which the and WRC Safari Rally in June.

Jasmeet thanked Jaguar Petroleum for their generous support adding that “the package goes a long way in bolstering the team’s results”.

“It’s with great pleasure that I announce our 2021 KNRC and World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally sponsorship with Jaguar Petroleum who have committed to back our Evolution X Group N car. It’s a very big weight off my back because I know I have a corporate backing me up.

It makes a lot of difference when you know you can drive at 100% potential without having to worry about budget constraints. Driving will become a lot better when you don’t have much stress about monetary issues. You can only go up and faster and can’t look behind as long as you drive sensibly. I know how and when to go flat out.”

Jasmeet, who will be navigated by his elder brother Ravi Chana, has already kick-started preparations for next year’s WRC Safari Rally slated for June 24-27.

Here’s what he had to say about the emblematic Safari experience: “As you are all aware, next year is a WRC season for Kenya and the essence is to prepare and drive competitively.

I am super excited to be a part of the momentous WRC Safari comeback. I have driven my 2WD Golf in the second tier IRC event held in Kenya some few years back and been to the WRC in a different capacity back then.”

“We have already fitted the new FT3 fuel tank which is recommended by the FIA. Basically, the tank comes with various models and is fitted in the boot and not underneath the car. To do a Safari you have to have it. Standard tanks are hazardous because when you roll or hit something it starts to leak. The new tank has safety bladders which keeps the car safe. At the end of the year, the car will undergo a proper strip rebuild.”

Jasmeet makes up the elite group of Kenyan drivers categorised in the elite KNRC Premier Class. He is currently lying third in the Championship behind leader Baldev Chager and Carl “Flash’ Tundo.

“We’re lying third in the Championship at the present and would like to better it but most probably we would want fight maintain it.”