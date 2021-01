Tusker overcome Sharks as Bandari sink Homeboyz in Premier League thriller

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – Brian Marita and Henry Meja netted a brace each as 10-man Tusker FC saw off Kariobangi Sharks 4-2 in a Football Kenya Federation Betking Premier League thriller played at the Kasarani Annex on Saturday.

In other results, William Wadri and Abdalla Hassan scored twice each as 10-man Bandari FC edged out Kakamega Homeboyz 4-3 at the Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa, Nairobi City Stars shared a 1-1 draw with Uinzi Stars while Nzoia Sugar stunned Sofapaka 2-1.

-More to follow-