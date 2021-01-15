Two Kenya Amateur Golf Championship Series events revived as KGU releases calendar

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – A total of 22 events have been lined up for this year’s Kenya Amateur Golf Championship Series (KAGC) that will be highlighted by revival of two top competitions.

The events are Gold Fields Trophy to be held at Kakamega Sports Club on May 1-2 and the Ronald Marshall & Toby Gibson Trophy which was last held in 2010 will now be held at Njoro Country Club on September 4-5.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the series last year while only three events had been played; Sigona Bowl, Mt. Kenya Championship and the Muthaiga Open.

Due to the measures put across by the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of the virus, the Kenya Golf Union opted to cancel the series.

“We however managed to run only two events, Match-play and Stroke-play which were used to select amateurs who shall participate in the Magical Kenya Open in March 2021,” Kiguru the Union’s Tournament Director, said.

“We have also welcomed Nandi Bears Golf Club on board with the inaugural Nandi Bears Trophy golf championship which is scheduled on 16th-17th October 2021,” Kiguru added.

Each event has ranking points for amateurs which are considered while selecting teams to represent the country in international events and also while selecting amateurs who play in the Magical Kenya Open.

The first event on the calendar will be the 62nd Sigona Bowl which will be held from January 23-24 at the prestigious Sigona Golf Club.

These will be a 54-hole event where players will not only earn KAGC ranking points but also the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), The event has been proudly sponsored by Turf Machinery and Irrigation limited.

In February, Golfers will be travelling to Nyeri Golf Club for the Mt. Kenya Championship on February 6-7, later in the month, Muthaiga Golf Club Will host the golfers for the Muthaiga Open Championship from February 20-21.