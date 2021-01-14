Connect with us

Home team Shabana stun leaders Coast Stima in National Super League  

KISII, Kenya, Jan 14 – Shabana FC picked up its second win of the season after stunning leaders Coast Stima 1-0 in a National Super League match played at the Gusii Stadium on Thursday.

Shabana, a former Kenyan Premier League giant, scored the solitary goal in the first half courtesy of former Kisumu All-Stars forward Kelvin Omondi in the 44th minute to hand the home side maximum points that moved them up to eight on seven points.

The win for the Gussi based side came at the back of edging out bottom side Mwatate FC 2-1 at their home turf.

“I am up to the task to take the club to the next level and am glad for team-work I am receiving from players. We are also facing financial crisis, but team-work is keeping us going, we ask for stakeholders to chip in and safe the club from this financial crisis being experienced,” an elated Shabana FC coach Joseph Ongoro said after he match.

His Coast Stima counterpart Mohammed Yusuf said the players were fatigued, therefore making it rough during the match.

“In the first half we were very low, that’s why they scored but we tried to defend ourselves in the second half and we played well. The club is currently on financial crises and this is killing the morale of many players,” a disappointed Yusuf said.

-BY Rosemary Onchari-

