Good news for sports enthusiasts as DStv, GOtv customers given offers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – Sports enthusiasts have been handed a shot in the arm by pay television company MultiChoice Kenya through its promotion dubbed DStv Step-Up to run from January 14 to March 2021.

With sports now fully back around the globe after being slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic, the three months campaign provides an opportunity for DSTV and GOtv customer to get upgraded to a second higher package when paying for a package higher than their last active subscription.

This is good news for football lovers especially fanatics in the English Premier League, La Liga and Serie A as well as Formula One fans who can get upgraded to the prestigious premium package if they pay the Compact Plus package.

“Through the new Step Up campaign, existing DStv customers to see varied programming available across higher packages, at the price of a lower package, making great content more accessible to a wide group of customers,” MultiChoice Kenya managing director Nancy Matimu announced.

She added, “We understand that for some, it’s a great time to invest in their children’s education and set new goals while others look for new ways to save and stretch their budget the best way they can, therefore, we are making sure that your year is off to a great start with amazing deals sure to kickstart your year in a great way and give you better value for your money.”

–How the DStv Step Up offer works-

If an active customer on DStv Access, Family or Compact package, simply upgrade to the next package and DStv will give a further boost to an even higher package at no extra cost to you as follows;

If a DStv Access customer pays for DStv Family package at only Sh1,380 they will Step Up to Compact while if a DStv Family customer pays for DStv Compact package at only Sh2,650 they will Step Up to Compact Plus.

For a Compact customer, if he/she pays for DStv Compact Plus package at only Sh4,800 they will Step Up to DStv Premium.

Once payment is made, customers may be upgraded to the next higher package within 48 hours.

The offer is also valid for new customers because it is open to both active and disconnected DStv Access, Family and Compact customers.

Meanwhile, GOtv customers also have something to smile about this new year. The new GOtv promotion is dubbed Changamkia Maximum Discount.

“From today, GOtv Kenya is introducing the Changamkia Maximum Discount offer where you, as a customer, can get entertainment to the MAX through this exciting preposition! All GOtv Customers can subscribe to more drama, series, movies and sport by simply upgrading to GOtv Max for less,” said Nancy.

“The promotion is an exciting limited offer for all GOtv Plus, Value and Lite customers that will see eligible customers get upgraded to GOtv Max at a discounted rate. Once payment is made, customers will be upgraded to GOtv Max within 48 hours. The offer is valid for all active and non-active GOtv customers,” she added.

-How the Changamkia maximum Discount offer works-

As an Active or disconnected GOtv Lite, Value and Plus customer, one can now upgrade package to GOtv Max at a discounted rate of only KSh890 and enjoy the best of GOtv within 48 hours.