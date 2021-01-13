Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Real Madrid's Serbian forward Luka Jovic is making a surprise Bundesliga return

Football

Real Madrid striker Jovic returns to Eintracht Frankfurt

Published

BERLIN, Germany, Jan 12Real Madrid are loaning striker Luca Jovic back to Eintracht Frankfurt having paid out 60 million euros (Sh8bn) to the Bundesliga club in order to secure the Serb’s services on a six-year contract in 2019.

Jovic’s temporary return ‘home’ was announced by Eintracht sporting director Fredi Bobic on Tuesday.

He told Sky television: “Luka Jovic is being loaned to us until the summer. We still have to sort out a couple of details like for example his medical.

“If everything is in order he will be back with us very soon.”

Jovic was high on Real’s shopping list after he had lit up the 2018/2019 Bundesliga season with 17 goals.

But the 23-year-old was unable to match the hopes Real had for him as he struggled to fit in alongside the club’s established striker Karim Benzema.

He has started only three games this season, and come off the bench in two others, without scoring a goal.

He heads back to Germany with a tally of two goals and two assists in 32 games since his arrival in Spain, all competitions included.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jovic rejoins a Frankfurt side that are ninth in the Bundesliga, with 23 points from 15 games.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved