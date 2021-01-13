Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (L) embraces Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski after a Champions League game in 2019

Football

Lewandowski credits Klopp’s role in making him a top striker

Published

BERLIN, Germany, Jan 13Robert Lewandowski has opened up about the role Jurgen Klopp played in his career as the Bayern Munich striker continues to bang in the goals this season for the European champions.

Lewandowski was voted FIFA’s best male player last month, while Klopp won the men’s coach award for the second year running after ending Liverpool’s 30-year wait to be crowned English league champions in 2019/20.

Last season, Lewandowski, 32, helped Bayern sweep the treble of Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup titles – finishing as top-scorer in each – with a total of 55 goals from 47 matches in all competitions.

The Poland striker has already netted 20 Bundesliga goals this season and in a piece written for The Player’s Tribune, Lewandowski puts his success down to Klopp, 53, when he coached him at Borussia Dortmund.

“Jurgen was not only a father figure to me,” wrote Lewandowski.

“As a coach, he was like the ‘bad’ teacher, the one who was strict with you. The one who put pressure on you and did everything to get the best out of you.”

Klopp plucked Lewandowski from the Polish league as a raw talent in 2010, becoming one of Europe’s best strikers by the time he signed for Bayern in 2014, while Klopp left Dortmund the year after to coach Liverpool.

“He was not content to let you be a B student, you know? Jurgen wanted A+ students. He didn’t want it for him. He wanted it for you,” wrote Lewandowski.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He has scored 256 goals in the Bundesliga for Bayern and Dortmund, making him the league’s top-scoring foreigner.

He could soon eclipse Klaus Fischer’s tally of 263 goals to become the league’s second highest goal-scorer behind only Bayern legend Gerd Mueller.

‘The Bomber, as Mueller was known, bagged 365 goals in Germany’s top-flight, including 40 in the 1971/72 season, a record which still stands.

Lewandowski says apart from Klopp, Bayern’s former coaches Jupp Heynckes, Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti and current boss Hansi Flick also helped him improve.

“Just playing for Bayern is an educational experience really, because the demands are so high, and the club culture is so professional — you are forced to raise your standards.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved