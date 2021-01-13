Harambee Stars midfielder ‘Tosh’ joins Turkish top tier side

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – Harambee Stars midfielder Johannah Omollo has joined Turkish top tier side BB Erzumspor after leaving Belgian outfit Cercle Brugge.

The midfielder will link up with the Turkish side for a new adventure as he takes steps outside Belgium for the first time in 10 years.

The Dandora-bred Omollo has spent a huge chunk of his career in Belgium having played for Beerschot, Lommel United, Royal Antwerp and lately Brugge.

He first arrived in Belgium in 2007 to sign for Vise before he made a move to Luxembourg, signing for Folla Esch. He however made a return to Belgium in 2011 where he has been till date.

Erzumspor are placed bottom of the Turkish Super Liga with 13 points off 18 games and Omollow expects to aid them climb up the ladder after his arrival.