Betting firm Odibets enhances customer service experience

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – With the increase in betting activities, one of Kenya’s leading betting firms Odibets has grasped the opportunity by improving its customer service experience on both social media and on-call reach.

The company has enhanced the capacity on the on-call number +254 709 183 680 to both offer clients a base to channel their complains or enquiries too and also get feedback on services and ways of improving.

Odibets has also decided to improve the experience on social media platforms.

Twitter is one of the biggest social media platforms, since its introduction into the realm of social media has given people the ability to directly interact with millions via a hashtag.

One of the easiest ways to make sure that a twitter handle facilitates quick and easy communication is by making the handle as easy as possible and as easy to relate to the product in question as possible.

It is with this in mind that an individual can applaud the thought placed into making the OdiBets twitter handle that is; @Odibets and their hashtag is #BetExtraODInary

Having steadily grown in popularity to a point where it is the biggest social media platform on earth, Facebook has transcended the way people interact with each other.

It has also become a platform for business as it gives you a large platform to gain a bigger customer base. Making a Facebook page for OdiBets was therefore inevitable.

Odibets have also flung into the instagram wave to increase interaction with clients and they have made it possible for anyone to contact them through the page’s inbox if they have any queries.