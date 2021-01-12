Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Betting firm Odibets enhances customer service experience

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – With the increase in betting activities, one of Kenya’s leading betting firms Odibets has grasped the opportunity by improving its customer service experience on both social media and on-call reach.

The company has enhanced the capacity on the on-call number +254 709 183 680 to both offer clients a base to channel their complains or enquiries too and also get feedback on services and ways of improving.

Odibets has also decided to improve the experience on social media platforms.

Twitter is one of the biggest social media platforms, since its introduction into the realm of social media has given people the ability to directly interact with millions via a hashtag.

One of the easiest ways to make sure that a twitter handle facilitates quick and easy communication is by making the handle as easy as possible and as easy to relate to the product in question as possible.

It is with this in mind that an individual can applaud the thought placed into making the OdiBets twitter handle that is; @Odibets and their hashtag is #BetExtraODInary

Having steadily grown in popularity to a point where it is the biggest social media platform on earth, Facebook has transcended the way people interact with each other.

It has also become a platform for business as it gives you a large platform to gain a bigger customer base. Making a Facebook page for OdiBets was therefore inevitable.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Odibets have also flung into the instagram wave to increase interaction with clients and they have made it possible for anyone to contact them through the page’s inbox if they have any queries.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved