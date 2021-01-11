Connect with us

Michael Olunga celebrates scoring a goal in a past match. PHOTO/J1 League English/Twitter

Football

Leaked photo shows Olunga all but set in Qatar

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11 – Michael Olunga is all but set in Qatar and has joined top tier side Al Duhail SC after a leaked photo on Monday night showed his unveiling.

The forward had been touted to join the Qatari giants to fill the gap left by Croatian attacker Mario Mandzukic with his Japanese club Kashiwa Reysol said to have accepted a bid in the region of seven million Euros (Approximately Sh933mn) to let the striker go.

Olunga has enjoyed a stellar season in Japan where he scored 28 goals in 32 matches to finish as the league’s top scorer and the Most Valuable Player.

Tunisian Youssef Msakni and Moroccan Mehdi Benatia who has played for Juventus before also ply their trade with the reigning league champions.

Olunga is touted to make his debut on Tuesday when Duhail face the Xavi-coached Al Sadd in a top of the table clash.

