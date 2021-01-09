Connect with us

Managing Director of BetLion Kenya, Spencer Okach with two Motorcycle winners; Elizabeth Nyadaro and Brian Nayema. Photo/COURTESY

Football

BetLion punters walk away with Christmas goodies  

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – A New Year cannot have come better to Elizabeth Nyadaro and Brian Nayema who were the two lucky winners of the BetLion Christmas Campaign dubbed Gurumisha Krisi na BetLion grand prizes.

Nyadaro and Nayema each won a motorbike while others players walked away with gifts such as televisions, mobile phones, free playing stakes.

For a chance to win in the campaign by Africa’s online leading gaming platform, a customer just needed to place a bet and were then entered into the daily draw.

Players were also free to enter as many times as they wished; “This special promotion is our way of appreciating our growing customer base for their massive support since we kicked off operations in Kenya,” said Managing Director of BetLion Kenya, Spencer Okach.

