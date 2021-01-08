Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Athletics

World Champ Muktar the star attraction as Great Ethiopian Run set to mark 20th anniversary on Sunday

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Jan 7 – Two-time 5000m world champion Muktar Idris leads a strong field that will compete at Sunday’s Ethiopian Great Run that will be marking its 20th anniversary.

Also, in the race that will see at least 300 male and female elite runners take part is the 2016 Total Grand Prix winner Abe Gashahun.

According to organizers, the biggest race in Ethiopia has hosted more than 500,000 participants during its 20-year existence. This year, it will be held at three different waves, starting at Meskel Square and ending at Atlas.

The winner of the Sh 279,000 (100,000 birr) prize is expected to compete in the men’s category with Muktar Idris and 2016 Total Grand Prix winner Abe Gashahun. Athletes are also known

However, this year’s competition has attracted few participants with no foreigner taking part because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but positive thing is that Polish and Turkish ambassadors and diplomats are expected to attend.

In today’s press release, Ethiopian legendary athlete Haile Gebreselassie highlighted the important role of world-renowned athletes and media in the competition and the international popularity of the competition.

Habtamu Sisay, Minister of State for Culture, Tourism and Sports, made the opening remarks, noting that the race is important for the development of Ethiopia and the expansion of tourism as it becomes a symbol of unity, love and peace among Ethiopians.

The 300 athletes taking part in the competition will be subjected to the COVID-19 test in line with the World Health Organization protocol.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved