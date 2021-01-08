World Champ Muktar the star attraction as Great Ethiopian Run set to mark 20th anniversary on Sunday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Jan 7 – Two-time 5000m world champion Muktar Idris leads a strong field that will compete at Sunday’s Ethiopian Great Run that will be marking its 20th anniversary.

Also, in the race that will see at least 300 male and female elite runners take part is the 2016 Total Grand Prix winner Abe Gashahun.

According to organizers, the biggest race in Ethiopia has hosted more than 500,000 participants during its 20-year existence. This year, it will be held at three different waves, starting at Meskel Square and ending at Atlas.

The winner of the Sh 279,000 (100,000 birr) prize is expected to compete in the men’s category with Muktar Idris and 2016 Total Grand Prix winner Abe Gashahun. Athletes are also known

However, this year’s competition has attracted few participants with no foreigner taking part because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but positive thing is that Polish and Turkish ambassadors and diplomats are expected to attend.

In today’s press release, Ethiopian legendary athlete Haile Gebreselassie highlighted the important role of world-renowned athletes and media in the competition and the international popularity of the competition.

Habtamu Sisay, Minister of State for Culture, Tourism and Sports, made the opening remarks, noting that the race is important for the development of Ethiopia and the expansion of tourism as it becomes a symbol of unity, love and peace among Ethiopians.

The 300 athletes taking part in the competition will be subjected to the COVID-19 test in line with the World Health Organization protocol.