Winless Posta held to draw by City Stars in end to end encounter

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – Posta Rangers’ search for a maiden win in the 2020-21 Football Kenya Federation season continued for the sixth match as they were held to their fifth consecutive draw after a 1-1 stalemate with Nairobi City Stars in an end to end encounter at the Kasarani Stadium on Friday.

Substitute David Agesa cancelled out Francis Nambute’s first half goal with Posta finishing the match with 10 men after keeper Jairus Adira was red carded for a last ditch foul in the final minute of the game.

Adira who had already been carded for time wasting early in the second half was shown a second yellow as he raced off his line to foul Rodgers Okumu who had sped upfield off a quick counter attack

From the freekick, Posta survived late heartbreak as Agesa’s header off a Peter ‘Pinchez’ Opiyo freekick went just inches wide. Posta Rangers defender Suleiman Ngotho passes to a teammate under pressure from CIty Stars skipper Antony Kimani during a Kenyan Premier League match at the Kasarani Stadium on January 8, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

City Stars should have been in the lead within the opening five minutes but were halted by poor finishing in one on one situations.

Erick Ombija was spotted with a delightful through ball from midfield to face keeper Jairus Adira one on one, but the striker shot his effort straight at the keeper.

The rebound landed on skipper Anthony Kimani, but his effort was also blocked one on one by the impressive Adira.

City Stars continued to ask the early questions with Peter ‘Pinchez’ Opiyo and Sven Yidah having shots from range saved by the impressive Adira.

Having dodged the early bullets, Posta grew into the game and started threatening infront of goal. Dennis Oalo had a go at goal with a rasping shot from range, forcing keeper Steve Njung’e to a neat save for a corner.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Posta Rangers midfielder Joseph Mbugi piles pressure on City Stars’ Sven Yidah during a Kenyan Premier League match at the Kasarani Stadium on January 8, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

From the setpiece, Posta came close with Suleiman Ngotho’s glancing header from Jackson Dwang’s corner going inches over. They had another chance in the 35th minute with Dwang’s free header from the edge of the six yard box off Timothy Wanyaga’s long throw going straight to the keeper.

They were rewarded for their pressure at the stroke of halftime when Nambute hit the back of the net on the second bite of the cherry after his initial intended cross was blocked inside the box.

But it took City Stars just nine minutes into the second half to draw parity and this was partly contributed by Adira’s shambles in goal.

The keeper should have done better to keep out Agesa’s header after the substitute forward leaped to head in at the back post from a cross.

Adira however redeemed himself three minutes later when he tipped over Agesa’s well angled header from an Oliver Maloba cross.

With City Stars the better of the two sides from the break, Posta sought to tip the balances in their favor with Gerson Likonoh, Bill Oporia and Cavin Odongo all coming in to strengthen the attack.

Likonoh had a chance with a shot from range which was well saved by the keeper while Oporia should have done better with a cross that came his way but his control failed him.