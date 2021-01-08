‘Pamzo’ open for a permanent role with Gor Mahia after ‘loan’ ends

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – Posta Rangers head coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo says he is open to a permanent role with Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia after his initial ‘loan’ to assist them in their CAF Champions League matches ended.

Omollo, a former Gor Mahia, Tusker FC and Harambee Stars defender was approached to help Gor in the first two rounds of the Champions League as no coach on their technical bench was cleared to be on the touchline by continental body CAF.

He helped them sail through the first preliminary round with victory at home against APR of Rwanda, but the journey came to an end with a 8-1 thrashing at the hands of Algerian champions CR Belouizdad. Sammy Omollo looks on from the Gor Mahia FC bench. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Omollo, who hopes Gor find a new head coach before their first leg of the Confederation Cup play-off round on February 14, says he will not mind stepping into K’Ogalo territory permanently if they enquire of his services.

“Given the chance, it is always a big honour to be in the Gor Mahia family, but let’s wait and see what will happen. As at now I am focusing on my team Posta,” Omollo said.

On Friday, the tactician was in Posta Rangers’ bench taking charge of their league match against City Stars but neither gave pre-match or post match interviews, instead, leaving the assignment to assistant coach Pascal Ochieng.

He has insisted that he will remain at Posta and will continue giving his 100pc to the club.

“I have a contract with Posta and I will honour my contract. My loyalty is with Posta. It (the arrangement) was about helping and I believe when moving to the next stage Gor will get another coach,” he added. Sammy Omollo gestures during Gor Mahia’s CAF Champions League match against CR Belouizdad at the Nyayo National Stadium on January 6, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Omollo is being touted to become the team’s assistant coach as they continue plans of shipping a foreign head coach after the departure of Brazilian Roberto Oliveira whose papers were said to have failed in meeting CAF standards.

Interestingly, assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo was not on the bench when they played Belouizdad in midweek, but Gor insist that he is still an employee of the club.

While the management focuses on sorting the technical bench issues, the players will shift their focus to facing Zambia’s Napsa Stars in the play-off round, for a chance to book a ticket in the group phase of the Confederation Cup. Gor Mahia FC players walk out of the pitch after their CAF Champions League match against CR Belouizdad on January 6, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Omollo believes that Gor has the ability to do well, but has called on better organization from the club, having experienced first hand the effects of player strikers and poor attendance in training.

“Gor has the ability to compete at this level because it has quality players. With better planning, this team can go far and they should be qualifying to the group stages regularly. The players also need more belief,” Omollo added.

Gor will be back on the pitch on Sunday when they take on Kariobangi Sharks in their third match of the Kenyan Premier League this season.