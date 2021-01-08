Master versus apprentice as Ingwe’s Kimani warms up to Kimanzi duel

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – For the first time as head coach, Anthony Kimani will come up face to face against his mentor and former coach Francis Kimanzi when he leads out AFC Leopards against Wazito in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League on Saturday.

Kimanzi was Kimani’s coach during his days at Mathare United and even after he transited to coaching, the former Harambee Stars tactician has continued mentoring his former captain.

And now, the two will measure up in a mentor versus apprentice clash on Saturday as they lead out their respective teams, Kimani looking to take Ingwe back to winning ways while Kimanzi will be up to continue Wazito’s ascendancy.

Kimani is excited ahead of this match up and looks forward to an entertaining match as the two come from the same school of thought; playing attractive possession-based football.

“It is really exciting that I will be coming up against him as a head coach for the first time. He is one of the best in the country and I am looking forward to the game. He is not just my former coach but my mentor as well and I expect a very competitive game against him,” Kimani says, before adding he hopes to carry the bragging rights from the duel.

AFC have not been in action since their surprise 2-0 loss at the hands of Western Stima on December 18 and the three weeks of inactivity have given Ingwe a time to reflect and get their focus back.

They had started the season well, winning three matches in a row before they were brought down to earth by two late goals from the powermen.

“The loss against Stima was a wake up call and we have had time to sit back and reflect and recharge our batteries. We have trained very well and the break has given us time to work on a few areas that we thought needed some work,”

“Against Stima we lacked sharpness infront of goal. We created the chances but our finishing was not up to scratch. We have tried to correct that and hopefully we can bag the goals and get back to winning ways,” the tactician further stated. Wazito FC head coach Francis Kimanzi shouts out instructions during a past Kenyan Premier League match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

They come up against a Wazito side they have trounced thrice in four meetings but Kimani is quick to point out that they are an improved team especially under Kimanzi.

“They are a very solid team and we need to be at our best to beat them. It will be a tough duel, very tactical but also very pleasing to those who will watch,” stated the tactician.

While Leopards have been resting, Wazito have played two matches, losing 1-0 to KCB and winning 2-1 against Nairobi City Stars last weekend.

They will hope to swing with the momentum from the City Stars win as they hunt for their third win of the season.