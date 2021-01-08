In search of maiden win of the season, Nzoia hope for Shikanda magic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – Of teams that have already kicked off their Football Kenya Federation BetKing Premier League (BPL) campaign, only Nzoia Sugar and Posta Rangers are yet to taste victory and the Bungoma based side will be hoping for a new coach wave when they take on Western Stima at the Sudi Stadium on Sunday.

Nzoia unveiled former Kenyan international Ibrahim Shikanda as the new head coach, taking over from Sylvester Mulukurwa who had taken charge on interim basis.

In six matches, Nzoia has drawn four and lost two and Shikanda is keen to lead them into their first victory of the season, despite being in charge for only three days prior to the game.

“ I am impressed with the team after the first two sessions and I think the coaches who were there had done a good job. We will just work to sharpen a few areas to ensure the team is ready for Sunday,” the tactician stated.

On facing Stima, Shikanda said; “Stima is a very good team and I know it will be a tough game. It will be anybody’s game but playing at home of course we will want to do our best.” Ibrahim Shikanda being unveiled as the new Nzoia Sugar head coach. PHOTO/Nzoia Sugar/Twitter

This is the first time the former Kenyan defender will be handling a Premier League team as head coach. He has previously worked as an assistant coach with Bandari under Bernard Mwalala, himself a former Nzoia Sugar head coach.

He was also a head coach for National Super League side Nairobi Stima.

“It is a new and exciting challenge but I believe it is just the same scope of work as being in the National Super League. But I know the level of the Premier League is higher and I am excited at this opportunity. I need to get myself a bigger challenge and I am ready for it,” stated the tactician.

Ties between these two sides have been hard to separate with each winning once and three ending in draws in their last five meetings. Stima’s sole victory however came at the Sudi Stadium.