Gor Mahia players line up before their CAF Champions League match against CR Belouizdad. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Gor Mahia to face Napsa Stars in CAF Confederation Cup play-off

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – Record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia have been drawn against Zambian first timers Napsa Stars in the play-off round of the Total CAF Confederation Cup, a re-union between K’Ogalo and their former players Timothy Otieno and Shabaan Odhoji.

Odhoji played for Gor before making the move to Napsa while Otieno also had a stint with the 19-time Kenyan Premier League champions before further moves to Posta Rangers and Tusker FC.

Gor will begin the tie at home with the first leg scheduled for February 14 while the return leg will be played a week later.

Gor dropped to the second tier Confederation Cup after losing 8-1 on aggregate to Algerian side CR Beluizdad in the second preliminary round of the Champions League.

A win for Gor in the two legged tie will earn them a place in the group stages of the competition.

