Another Kenyan athlete banned for Whereabouts Failure

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – Former World Under-18 and Under-20 800m champin Alfred Kipketer has been slapped with a two-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit, becoming the latest Kenyan athlete to suffer consequences of a Whereabouts Failure.

Kipketer who missed four tests within 12 months has suffered the same punishment as Commonwealth Games 1500m champion Elijah Manangoi as this was his first Anti-Doping Rule Violation and also having admitted to the charge.

The 25-year old’s ban has been backdated to November 26, 2019, the date of his fourth whereabouts failure and he will be out of competition till November 25 this year. Meaning he is out of contention for a place in the Kenyan team to the Tokyo Olympics.

Kipketer failed to provide an explanation for his first two missed tests on November 27, 2018 and March 16, 2019, despite being given ample time to file responses as well as the opportunity to ask for administrative review.

For his third missed test on August 5, 2019, Kipketer was unavailable at his designated testing spot in Mosoriot while an explanation was given that he had travelled to Nairobi for trials.

With the AIU not content with the explanation, they went ahead to confirm the third missed test with Kipketer once again missing his chance of asking for administrative review.

He missed a fourth test on September 11, 2019 and explained that he was not available at his designated area because he had to travel to Nairobi in an emergency as his child was unwell. He went ahead to provide receipts and a witness to confirm his side of the story.

However, in dismissing his defence, the AIU argued that he had enough time to change his Whereabouts, but did not do so.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He was suspended early this year and a charge issued. On December 16, 2020, the Athlete signed and returned an Admission of Anti-Doping Rule Violation and Acceptance of Consequences form to the AIU.