Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl

Football

Southampton FA Cup match off after coronavirus hits visitors

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 7Southampton’s FA Cup home tie against League One Shrewsbury Town this weekend is off after a number of positive coronavirus tests in the visiting camp, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Saints said they had received confirmation from the Football Association after a number of players and staff at third-tier Shrewsbury tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Saturday’s scheduled third-round match.

“A meeting of the FA’s Professional Game Board will take place early next week to make a decision as to what will happen with the fixture,” said a statement from the side.

Southampton have had their own problems with the virus — goalkeeper Alex McCarthy tested positive and had to miss his side’s win over Liverpool this week.

Middlesbrough’s preparations for Saturday’s FA Cup match away at Brentford have been hit by the virus.

The visitors revealed their training ground had been “effectively closed” since Monday after a number of positive Covid-19 tests among first-team players and staff.

A further round of testing was due to be carried out on Thursday.

Manchester City have confirmed their Women’s Super League game against West Ham this weekend has been postponed due to a number of positive tests.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

City’s men’s squad have also been hit by a clutch of cases.

Forty positive Covid-19 cases were discovered over two rounds of Premier League testing in late December and early January, with three matches postponed.

Britain is struggling to cope with a surge in infections and there are fears clubs will struggle to complete their fixtures in an already shortened season.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved