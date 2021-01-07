Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

40 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in the latest weekly round of Premier League testing

English Premiership

Aston Villa training ground closed due to coronavirus outbreak

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 7Aston Villa were forced to close their training ground on Thursday after two rounds of testing returned multiple positive cases of coronavirus among players and staff.

“A large number of first team players and staff returned positive tests after being routinely tested on Monday and immediately went into isolation,” Villa said in a statement.

“A second round of testing was carried out immediately and produced more positive results today.”

The Premier League club’s FA Cup third round tie against Liverpool on Friday is now at risk of being postponed.

“First team training ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup match with Liverpool was cancelled,” Villa’s statement added.

“Discussions are ongoing between medical representatives of the Club, the Football Association and the Premier League.”

Villa are the fourth Premier League club to suffer a Covid-19 outbreak in the last two months with growing concerns over whether the English top-flight can complete the season on schedule.

Three Premier League matches were postponed last week due to outbreaks at Manchester City and Fulham.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Tuesday, a record high of 40 positive tests were detected among Premier League players and staff in the week between December 28 and January 3.

Southampton’s FA Cup trip to Shrewsbury has already been postponed due to a number of positive cases at the League One club.

Wayne Rooney’s Derby will fulfil their fixture at Chorley with a youth team after nine positive tests among first-team players and staff.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved