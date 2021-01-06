Connect with us

Odibets revamp betting App with welcome bonus

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – One of Kenya’s leading betting firms Odibets has revamped its app and betting fanatics are in for a ride as 2021 begins.

The betting app received great reviews from the public after it was launched in 2020 has now been made simple and easy to use on top of the welcome bonus one gets once they download the app.

Odibets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi stated that the new app was a way of appreciating punters who have been using the app since it was launched.

“We have now made the app easy to use for punters and it will now be a very simple process for them to place their bets. This year we will be bigger as we strive to give our customers the best betting experience,” said Sayi.

For one to install the app, one has to click on the link Odibets App then follow the instructions that entail installing the app.

The Odibets app has features like streaming live games, sharing bet slips, light and dark mode options and four virtual leagues that will keep punters on toes. The sports betting app also pushes instant notifications on games; punters place their bets and follow up on bets they placed.

To top it all up, one gets a Sh50 bonus for the first cash bet of Sh30 and above on the app.

Early last month, Odibets partnered with Safaricom, to enable punters to deposit on their accounts using Bonga Points.

The feature christened “Bet bila bundles” saw betting fanatics place their bets using Bonga points whenever they are out of cash.

3 Comments

