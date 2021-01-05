Man Utd won’t swap Paul Pogba for Aaron Ramsey or Douglas Costa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 5 – Manchester United are reportedly willing to let Paul Pogba leave for Juventus in a swap deal but won’t accept Aaron Ramsey or Douglas Costa.

The France star returned to Old Trafford in 2016 from the Italian giants but has been linked numerous times with a return.

Pogba has just 18 months remaining on his current Old Trafford contract, with his second spell at United seemingly coming to an end.

His agent Mino Raiola declared last month that the 27-year-old wants to leave for a new challenge.

Both Juventus and Spanish champions Real Madrid are known to be keen, although the former are Pogba’s first choice.

However, Juve’s signing of Federico Chiesa means they must look for alternatives rather than a straight-up money offer for Pogba.

Reports have emerged of a player-plus-cash deal being offered by them to United.

That is something the Premier League side are believed to be open, as reported by Calciomercato (via The Sun).

Ramsey and Costa, who is currently on-loan at Bayern Munich, were being mentioned as possible names involved.

However, the report states that neither player ‘is a priority for United in the Pogba affair’.

And Juve are also reluctant to include either in any package as they ‘are not considered capable of significantly varying the economic balance’ of the transfer.

That leaves United in a quandry over who they want to sign from Juve and who the Italian side would be prepared to sell.

However, one thing seems certain – Paul Pogba is unlikely to still be a United player come the start of next season.