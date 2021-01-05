Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Australian Open organisers have had to find a new quarantine hotel for players

Tennis

Australian Open forced to switch player quarantine hotel

Published

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan 5 – Australian Open organisers were forced to find new quarantine accommodation for players Tuesday after a hotel pulled out, reportedly because of concerns from residents.

Organisers of the year’s first tennis grand slam confirmed they had secured new hotel accommodation after Melbourne’s The Westin cancelled plans to house tennis players during two weeks of quarantine ahead of the tournament.

“Several hotels in Melbourne have already been secured, including a replacement for the Westin, to safely accommodate the international playing group,” organisers said in a statement.

Local media reported that a legal threat from several permanent residents in the luxury hotel had scuppered the plan to host players there.

The news comes 10 days before the first players are expected to arrive in the city.

The start of the opening Grand Slam of 2021 has already been delayed until February 8, to allow players to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine imposed on all overseas arrivals before taking part in a week of warm-up tournaments.

Melbourne only emerged from a months-long lockdown in October following a second wave of Covid-19, complicating planning for the Grand Slam.

Australia has largely contained the coronavirus, although fresh outbreaks in Sydney and Melbourne have forced authorities to reintroduce some restrictions, including state border closures.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved