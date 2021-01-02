Unbeaten Sharks held to barren draw by visiting Ulinzi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2 – Kariobangi Sharks failed to play for only the second time this season after being held to a barren draw by visiting Ulinzi Stars at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Saturday.

Sharks, one of only two unbeaten teams in the top division were guilty of missed chances, but the point gained saw them move to within three points of league leaders KCB.

The home side was the better of the two teams and were constantly raiding the Ulinzi goal creating several scoring chances. James Mazembe had a chance after 14 minutes, some good footwork on the left earning him space, but his intended cheeky chip over the keeper rolled over the bar. Kariobangi Sharks forward Erick Kapaito vies for the ball with Ulinzi Stars’ Harun Mwale during a Kenyan Premier League match at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on January 2, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Six minutes later, the home side had another chance when Patillah Omotto was set up by Eric Juma but his rasping shot from 25 yards out flew just inches over the bar.

Ulinzi were good in build up but were not efficient in creating chances. They however created one in the 32nd minute when Daniel Waweru picked out Masita Masuta with a peach of a long range pass, but the latter’s shot hit the side netting.

On the turn, Sharks came close again when Mazembe did well on the left to cut back a cross to the edge of the box, but Peter Lwassa’s connection from four yards out skipped over the bar. Kariobangi Sharks defender Kuol Chol battles against Ulinzi Stars’ Bernard Ongoma during a Kenyan Premier League match at the Moi Soirts Centre Kasarani on January 2, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

In the second half, it was the soldiers who upped the tempo and on the hour mark came close to a goal but right back Brian Birgen’s grasscutter from range was parried away by keeper Brian Bwire.

The introduction of Ibrahim Shambi for Masuta was a positive injection to Ulinzi’s attack and the youngster had two chances, first hitting the side netting from a shot on the right while his second effort was well collected by Bwire.