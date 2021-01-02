Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Al Ahly pose before defeating Zamalek to win the 2020 CAF Champions League final

Football

Africa roundup: Weakened Ahly drop first points this season

Published

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Jan 2Record nine-time African champions Al Ahly dropped points for the first time in the Egyptian Premier League season when drawing 0-0 with mid-table Wadi Degla.

The winners of 20 Confederation of African Football (CAF) titles lacked six first choices due to positive Covid-19 tests, including 2020 Champions League final match-winner Mohamed ‘Afsha’ Magdy.

Ahly lie second in the standings with 10 points from four matches, one point less than El Gouna, who have played one game more.

Here, AFP Sport rounds up African football news.

Egypt

Wadi Degla goalkeeper Mohamed Abdel-Monsef made several superb saves to foil Ahly, who are seeking a record-extending 43rd Egyptian league title.

It is only the third time in all competitions since South African coach Pitso Mosimane succeeded Swiss Rene Weiler four months ago that Ahly failed to win.

Next up for Ahly is a CAF Champions League last 32 second leg against Sonidep of Niger this Tuesday with the Cairo outfit enjoying home advantage and a 1-0 aggregate lead.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

DR Congo

Serbian Dragan Cvetkovic has resigned as coach of Democratic Republic of Congo giants and five-time African champions TP Mazembe because of family issues, the club announced.

The mother-in-law of the 59-year-old coach is unwell, requiring his wife to be with her in the Mediterranean island of Corsica.

Cvetkovic will be replaced by Pamphile Mihayo, the coach he succeeded after Mazembe were eliminated from the 2020 Champions League by Moroccan opponents Raja Casablanca in the quarter-finals.

Zimbabwe

A Covid-19 crisis affecting the Zimbabwe squad ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon from January 16 has deepened with five of the support staff testing positive.

This raises to 14 the number of those suffering from coronavirus with nine players testing positive after returning to a training camp having spent Christmas with their families.

Zimbabwe are scheduled to play Cameroon in the opening fixture of a competition reserved for footballers playing in their country of birth.

Libya

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Recently appointed Libya coach Zoran Filipovic is confident he can dramatically improve the results of the Mediterranean Knights.

The 67-year-old Montenegrin took charge last month after Ali al Mergini quit having lost twice to Equatorial Guinea and once to the Comoros in his three-match reign.

“I will be based in Libya and believe that can help me succeed,” said the new coach, whose team cannot play at home because of the security situation in the north African nation.

Malawi

Covid-19 has wreaked havoc at top Malawian club Nyasa Big Bullets, forcing 10 of the squad and an official into self isolation.

The outbreak forced the cancellation of a highly anticipated Malawi Super League showdown between Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers, the most popular clubs in the commercial capital, Blantyre.

Bullets have won the Super League a record 14 times and are the only Malawian club to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved