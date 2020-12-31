Ten trophies, six years later, ‘Calabar’ says goodbye to Ndola’s Zesco United

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – Harambee Stars defender David ‘Calabar’ Odhiambo has left Zambian Premier League outfit Zesco United, the club announced on Thursday, ending a six-year stay that bore 10 trophies at the Ndola based club.

Owino joined Zesco at the beginning of the 2015 season from Kenyan champions Gor Mahia and went on to win the league five times, the Barclays Cup three times and the Charity Shield twice on top of rising to become the club’s assistant captain.

“On behalf of the ZESCO United Football Club Executive, I wish to take this opportunity to thank Odhiambo for his dedication and commitment to duty. We will never forget his contribution towards the growth and success of this football club,” ZESCO United Chief Executive Officer Richard Mulenga said, while praising Odhiambo for his professionalism and commitment to duty.

Sources intimate that the club had wanted to offer a short term extension to Odhiambo’s contract at the club up to June, an offer that was not attractive to the player.

Zesco have been forced to find ways to scale down on their foreign legion after new legislation passed by the Football Association of Zambia restricting each club to a maximum of five foreigners per team. David Odhiambo (left) with teammates Jesse Were, Ian Otieno and John Mark Makwatta.

A failure to reach an agreement over a long term contract for the 32-year old meant that he would leave upon the expiration of his contract.

Speaking to Capital Sport, Odhiambo says he was proud of his time at Ndola but was tight lipped on where he would be headed next.

“It has been a great time playing at Zesco and I have won everything that was there to be won. My highlight remains going all the way to the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League in 2016 plus all the other happy times I have had at the club,” Owino told Capital Sport.

He was a revered member of the squad and at club level won various accolades including the Chairman’s Award, Most Disciplined player and was also a runner up in the club’s player of the year awards once.

“At the moment I am just taking it easy before I decide the next step,” Odhiambo, who is currently in Kenya for the holidays stated.

Owino left for Zambia at the height of his game, his performances for the national team and Gor earning him a name throughout the continent.

His departure now leaves only three Kenyans at the club; Jesse Jackson Were, Mark Makwatta and Ian Otieno.