Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Timothy Cheruiyot celebrates after winning the 1500m race at the Monaco Leg of the World Athletics Diamond League. PHOTO/World Athletics

Athletics

Senators ask Government to exempt athletes from double taxation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 29 – Senators have asked the government to re-consider exempting Kenyan athletes on paying tax locally on money earned from international races abroad.

While making their contributions during the debate on the Anti-Doping Amendment Bill on Tuesday, the Senators decried that the double taxation element was killing the athletes’ morale.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherarkey pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and put the matter which has been a thorny issue for a very long time to rest once and for all.

“It is so paining when our young people are running hard through their sweat and blood, they win and then they are taxed in the host countries and back at home as well and then you want them to be Brand Kenya,” he submitted.

According to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), double taxation arises as a result of the overlapping of tax systems of different jurisdictions.

Wajir Senator Ali Abdullahi challenged KRA to come up with a workable solution that would otherwise protect the athletes from losing a huge chunk of their winnings through taxes.

He suggested that in the meantime, the money being taxed should instead be put in a fund which would cater for the athletes’ welfare in the event they encounter challenges in their careers.

  • Hellen Obiri all smiles after winning the 5,000m race at the Monaco Diamond League. PHOTO/Meeting Herculis/Twitter

“The Anti-Doping Agency which has now been formed should be in charge of this fund and ensure that all the taxes collected from the athletes’ should be deposited there and help them once they land in problem,” he said.

The double taxation headache has seen several high-profile Kenyan runners switch their nationalities in recent years.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nominated Senator Rose Nyamunga said it was unfair that the government was inconsiderate and called for a speedy resolution on the matter.

“It is very important that taxes should be taken at point of origin, if somebody goes and competes in another country that is where the taxes should be paid. It should not be double payment of taxation,” she said.

Kenya currently has double taxation agreement with 15 countries that have set out terms and rules of how income or profits of cross border transactions are to be treated by the two countries so that the taxpayers do not end up paying tax twice on the same income.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved