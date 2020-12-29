Kakamega Homeboyz land Sh20mn sponsorship

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 29 – Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz have landed a Sh20mn one-year sponsorship deal from Betting firm Mozzartbet, a shot in the arm as they look to compete among the country’s footballing giants.

This is the first time that Homeboyz, supported by the County Government of Kakamega and Club Chairman Cleophas Shimanyula will have a shirt sponsor, coming at a time when they are celebrating their 10-year anniversary.

“This is a historic moment for the club and we are very happy and grateful to partner with Mozzartbet for the 2020/21 season. Our performance last season and the previous years has proved that we are a big club and the giants of Western Kenya. We have shown that we can challenge for the title but time and again we have faltered due to some internal challenges, nothing to do with the quality of our team,” said Bernard Shitiabayi, the Homeboyz CEO.

He further added that the financial boost will help the club compete better with top clubs even as he reiterated their ambition of clinching the Premier League title. Kakamega Homeboyz players during the launch of the new sponsorship deal. PHOTO/Courtesy

Kakamega County Executive for Sports Kassim Were was equally elated with the financial boost, challenging the club to now take the competition a notch higher and put the country on the map.

“As the county we have invested over Sh4bn in renovating Bukhungu Stadium and the onus is now on Kakamega Homeboyz to ensure international football is played in the facility. With the sponsorship from Mozzartbet and the support from County, the team should now perform better,” Were stated.

Mozzart Kenya Country Manager Sasa Krneta said the company was happy to partner with the club and was eager to continue supporting other projects within the country.

“As Mozzart, we are very glad to partner with the club and we are looking forward to achieving great things together. This is a good club with potential to dominate the top league and it is our hope that this partnership will propel the team to greater heights,” he said.

By the time the league was halted last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Homeboyz were placed second in the standings behind league leaders Gor Mahia.

Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Nicholas Muyoti. PHOTO/Courtesy

Their start this season hasn’t been as spectacular as they have won only one of their opening four games of the season.

With a bumper financial backbone, head coach Nicholas Muyoti is optimistic that the club is now well armed to compete for the title.

“We are very happy with this partnership as the technical bench and the playing unit has also promised to work hard. We are now ready to challenge for the title this season,” Muyoti said.